Juanita Parker
Cumberland Furnace - Juanita Foster Parker, age 91 of Cumberland Furnace, TN, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her residence.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Fletcher Cemetery with grandson, Austin Harris officiating.
Juanita entered this life on January 18, 1929 in Dickson County, TN, daughter to the late Alton and Dora Foster. Juanita was a faithful member of Shiloh Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Gobel Parker; son, Terry Harris, and brother, Dexter Foster.
Survivors include her loving children, Jimmy (Brenda) Harris, Jeanette (Bill) Hardyman, Mike Harris, Kenny Harris, Johnny (Beverly) Harris, Lisa (David) Parker, Preston Parker, and sister, Jewel Hall. Juanita also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.