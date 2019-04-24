|
|
Judi Banks Moore
Adams - Judi Banks Moore, age 68, of Adams, TN, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at her residence.
Judi was born December 29, 1950, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Mitchell Riggins and Dorothy Garriety Riggins.
Mrs. Moore was a retired teacher with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. Judi taught at Montgomery Central Elementary, Greenwood Middle School, and New Providence Middle School, totaling 39 years. She also shared her gift of music as a soloist, performing at many weddings and other special events over the past 50 years throughout Clarksville and surrounding areas. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 27, at 3:00 PM, at First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Greg Glover and The Rev. Dr. Richard Martindale officiating. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Saturday, April 27, from 1:30 PM until the hour of service, at First Presbyterian Church.
Judi is survived by her husband, Denny Moore; and sister, Carolyn Riggins of Clarksville.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Goder, Phil Poston, Phillip Mathis, Issac Wright, Gary Shepherd, Gene Black, Jimmy Bryant, Mike Atkins, Carlos Corcha, and Eduardo Lopez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church Service Committee or First Presbyterian Handbells, 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019