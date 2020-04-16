|
|
Judith Burke
Clarksville - Judith Burke, nee Fisher, died at her home in Clarksville on 06 April 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Charleston, WV on 03 June 1944, the youngest of five children of Harold and Margaret Fisher. Shortly after graduating from Charleston High School in 1962 she moved to Nashville, where she earned a degree in journalism and worked as a secretary and an editor for a furniture trade publication for several years before marrying Dr. Frank Burke, a clinical psychologist. After living in Memphis briefly, they moved to Clarksville in the early 1980s, where they remained for the rest of their lives. Judith loved art, music (in which her tastes ranged from opera to the Beatles), cats, literature, and anything on the BBC. She enjoyed cooking and invented a recipe for fudge that was so good she kept it in a safety deposit box. She also loved singing, drawing, and making jewelry. She was generous, kind, funny, and enormously entertaining. She was a very active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Clarksville, where a memorial service will be held once the current restrictions on large gatherings are no longer in place. She is survived and sorely missed by her two brothers, Harold Fisher Jr of Florida, George Fisher of West Virginia, and multiple nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews as well as a great many friends. Memorial gifts can be made either to Trinity Episcopal Church or to Purrfect Paws cat rescue.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020