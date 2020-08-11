Judy Ann Ealey
Clarksville - Judy Ann Ealey, age 72, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord Monday, August 10, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Judy was born May 8, 1948, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Lurton Butts, Jr. and Rushie Rose Butts.
Mrs. Ealey worked for The Leaf-Chronicle. She enjoyed being a mom, cooking, working outside, and trips to the beach.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Judy is survived by her husband, Dennis Ealey; three children, Michael (Luanne) Baggett, Meghan (Justin) Haines, and Cadence (Olivia) War; brother, Phil Butts; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
