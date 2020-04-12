|
|
Judy Delores Martin
Clarksville - Judy Delores Martin, age 69 of Clarksville, TN departed this life on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Judy entered this life on January 20, 1951 to Ervin Martin and to the late Hazel Martin. Judy was also preceded in death by three brothers-Kenneth, Ervin, and Larry Martin. Along with her father, Judy is survived by her stepmother Nancy, stepbrother Stephen Perry, one niece, one nephew, a devoted, longtime companion and best friend, Donna Payne and a pack of dogs whom she loved dearly.
Judy was a graduate of Clarksville High School and also attended APSU. She was a longtime employee of K-mart, where she worked for over 30 years as an Assistant Manager and took on other lead roles in various departments until her retirement.
Judy was a happy person with an infectious personality who loved spending time with family, taking road trips, traveling to dog shows, working crossword puzzles, and telling a good 'ole' story to make you laugh.
Per her wishes, Judy's remains will be cremated and no public service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or to a .
Remains entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1501 Madison Street, Clarksville TN 37040.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020