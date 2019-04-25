|
Judy McGee Russell
Clarksville - Judy McGee Russell, 77, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN.
Judy was born on January 17, 1942, in Tennessee Ridge, TN to the late Roy McGee and Lucille Langford Morrison. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Draughon Russell and son, David "Truck" J. Russell.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Pastor Paul Scott officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Judy was a retired Nurse with Clarksville Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church.
Judy is survived by her son, John D. (Lori) Russell II and sister, Wanda Morrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes, P.O. Box 3241, Clarksville, TN 37043 or Good Samaritan Ministries, 346 Union Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019