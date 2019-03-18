Services
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 919-2600
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Parker


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia Parker Obituary
Julia Parker

Clarksville - Julia Frances Parker age 91 of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday March 15, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville. She was born November 27, 1927 in Cumberland Furnace, TN, the daughter of the late Ferress "Jack" Burton Harmon and Gladys Louise Trotter. Julia worked as a bookkeeper for Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation. She was a devoted member of Hilldale Baptist Church. Julia is survived by her son, Darrell (Lynda) Parker of Clarksville, grandchildren, Dara (Kevan) Seamans, Brooklyn Nicholson, Derek (Martha) Parker; great grandchildren, Anna Grace Parker, Ross Parker, Samantha Seamans, William Seamans, and Hudson Milliken. In addition to her parents, Julia is preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Dawn Nicholson, and brother James Harmon. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 A.M. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to ww.gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now