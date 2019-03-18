|
Julia Parker
Clarksville - Julia Frances Parker age 91 of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday March 15, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville. She was born November 27, 1927 in Cumberland Furnace, TN, the daughter of the late Ferress "Jack" Burton Harmon and Gladys Louise Trotter. Julia worked as a bookkeeper for Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation. She was a devoted member of Hilldale Baptist Church. Julia is survived by her son, Darrell (Lynda) Parker of Clarksville, grandchildren, Dara (Kevan) Seamans, Brooklyn Nicholson, Derek (Martha) Parker; great grandchildren, Anna Grace Parker, Ross Parker, Samantha Seamans, William Seamans, and Hudson Milliken. In addition to her parents, Julia is preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Dawn Nicholson, and brother James Harmon. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 A.M. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to ww.gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019