June Beasley
June Beasley

Clarksville - June Beasley, 82, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Saint Thomas Hospital West.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until the hour of service Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Beasley was born October 29, 1938 in Robertson County, TN. She was a Free Will Baptist and formerly worked for Montgomery County School System.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Harris Burkhart; stepfather, Walton "Bob" Burkhart, and her sister, Juanita Henderson.

Survivors include her husband, Everett L Beasley JR; sons, Jeff (Barbara Jo) Smith, David (Sherry) Smith; daughters, Janet (Paul) Hardwick, Susan (Greg) Poole; nine grandchildren, and twenty-six great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
