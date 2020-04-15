Resources
June R. Stratton, MS CCC-SLP, 02/02/1938-04/10/2020, passed away in hospice care after a long illness. She loved and cherished her family, and was a grand queen to her children and grandchildren. With master's degrees in more than one field, she enjoyed a thirty-year career as a speech and language pathologist. Wherever she lived, June was active in her community. In Clarksville, she served several terms as president of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Clarksville, and worked for political change without losing sight of the inherent worth of those who might disagree with her. She is survived by her children: Jose Trujillo (CA), April Gray (Australia), and Calypso Trujillo (Clarksville), and her beloved grandchildren, Cameron, Cobe, Nova and Maxine. In these difficult days, no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in June's memory to Clarksville's Warioto Chapter of the Audubon Society.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
