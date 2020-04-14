Services
Justin Neves

Justin Neves Obituary
Justin Neves

Clarksville - Justin A. Neves, age 17 of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born on March 9, 2003 in Honolulu, HI to Luis and Jillian O'Brien Neves. He ran track and cross country at Northwest High School. Justin was a good person with a kind soul and a fantastic big brother.

He is survived by his father Luis (Sabrina) Neves; mother Jillian O'Brien; paternal grandparents Anthony and Helene "Happy & Gammy" Neves; maternal grandparents Daniel and Cheryl O'Brien; siblings: Richard O'Brien, Sammy Unruhkitch, Makayla Neves, Grace Neves, and Jonathan Neves. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles.

In compliance with current health and safety directives, services will be private.

Please visit Justin's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
