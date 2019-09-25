Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Kail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Tyler Kail


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Tyler Kail Obituary
Justin Tyler Kail

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Justin Tyler Kail, age 25 of Clarksville, will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. Rev. Bobby N. Kail and Bro. Jeff Burris will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home and again Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.

Justin passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born on March 12, 1994 in Davidson County, TN to Bobby D. Kail and Dorothy Bryant Horseman. Justin graduated from Kenwood High School and was a recent graduate of Austin Peay State University with his Bachelor Degree in Engineering. He attended First Baptist Church of St. Bethlehem and was employed with Atlas BX. Justin was funny, caring, and hard-working. He liked cars and playing guitar, but most of all, he loved his nieces and family.

In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by his step-mother, Shelia Kail; step-father, Darryl Horseman; brother, Ben (Krystal Marin) Kail; step-sister, Kristy Killebrew; nieces, Hera and Ozzy; grandmother, Mary A. Davis; paternal grandparents, Bobby N. and Ruby Kail; companion, Margaret Williams; and numerous family members and friends.

Please visit Justin's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now