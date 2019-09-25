|
Justin Tyler Kail
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Justin Tyler Kail, age 25 of Clarksville, will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. Rev. Bobby N. Kail and Bro. Jeff Burris will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home and again Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.
Justin passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born on March 12, 1994 in Davidson County, TN to Bobby D. Kail and Dorothy Bryant Horseman. Justin graduated from Kenwood High School and was a recent graduate of Austin Peay State University with his Bachelor Degree in Engineering. He attended First Baptist Church of St. Bethlehem and was employed with Atlas BX. Justin was funny, caring, and hard-working. He liked cars and playing guitar, but most of all, he loved his nieces and family.
In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by his step-mother, Shelia Kail; step-father, Darryl Horseman; brother, Ben (Krystal Marin) Kail; step-sister, Kristy Killebrew; nieces, Hera and Ozzy; grandmother, Mary A. Davis; paternal grandparents, Bobby N. and Ruby Kail; companion, Margaret Williams; and numerous family members and friends.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019