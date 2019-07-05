|
J.W. Atkins
Clarksville - J.W. Atkins, 78, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
J.W. was born on September 29, 1940, in Stewart County, TN to the late Dell Atkins and Bessie Garland Atkins. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Melton and granddaughter, Rachel Atkins.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Dr. Felts Dent officiating. Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and Monday, July 8, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
J.W. was a retired Quality Engineer with Trane Company. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville and U.S. Army Veteran. He also loved to work on automobiles.
J.W. is survived by his wife, Janell Askew Atkins; son, Stephen (Christine) Atkins; two sisters, Shirley Thompson and Barbara Keatts; and two grandchildren, Rebekah and Laura.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Melton, Zach Melton, Paul Thompson, Tony Thompson, Darren Cook, and David Carl. Honorary pallbearers will be John Thompson, David Frey, Kevin Day, and Sherry Fanning.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 5, 2019