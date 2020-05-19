|
|
Kali Lyn Brown Ferrell
Cedar Hill - Kali Lyn Brown Ferrell, 27, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence.
A Celebration of life will be held 12 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Ted Denny officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
Kali entered this life of May 1, 1993 in Montgomery County, TN. She was bright spirited, out-going, silly, and intelligent. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ralph and Evelyn Prost.
Survivors include her husband, Jonathon Ferrell; parents, Pamela Prost and Kevin (Brooke Hill) Brown; children, Jonathon Wayne Ferrell and Jace Allen Wayne Ferrell; children by marriage, Alissa Ferrell, Abby Ferrell, and Mason Ferrell; brothers, Zachary Brown, and Henry Brown; paternal grandparents, Edward and Teresa Brown; paternal great-grandmother, Reba Downs; mother-in-law, Bonnie Ferrell. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Arye Boutwell, Steve Reda, Rick Reda, Mitch Monday, Jim Weatherford and Lance Brown.
On-line condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 19 to May 21, 2020