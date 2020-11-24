Karen GrayClarksville - Age 53 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Viewing Friday, November 27, 2020 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home and 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020. Interment Concord Memorial Gardens.She was born June 6, 1967 in Ft. Hood, TX to Eddie and Carrie Holliday. She was a 1985 graduate of Clarksville High School and a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church.She leaves to cherish her husband Bruce E. Gray; daughters, Naikiya (Carmelo) Felix, Columbia, SC and Ke' Ara Holliday, Clarksville, TN; son, Markale Gray, Guam; grandchildren, Carmelo, Nai'layah, Ajayla and Amani; father, Eddie Holliday, Columbia, SC; brothers, Eddie (Lissy) Holliday and Rev. Calvin (Delicia) Holliday both of Clarksville, TN; aunts, Rev. Bernice Reed, Deliah Jackson, Virginia Joesph, Johnnie Mae Jeffers, Amy Hamilton and Carla Thomas; uncle, Alexander Holliday, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451