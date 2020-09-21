Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kashton's life story with friends and family

Share Kashton's life story with friends and family

Kashton Gadson



Nashville - Age 2 passed away September 15, 2020. Survived by mother Kamill Gadson, father, Antonio Hollingsworth, Jr. Sister: Hazelynn Gadson, Grandparents: Sherita Clardy, Dantrell (Jaime) Gadson, Kristie Brown, Antonio Hollingsworth, Sr., Great-grandparents: Loretta Forte-Rogers (Maverick), Raymond Ogburn all of, Great-great-grandmother Myrtle Clardy. Uncles, relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 5-7pm. Funeral Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store