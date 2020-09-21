1/1
Kashton Gadson
Kashton Gadson

Nashville - Age 2 passed away September 15, 2020. Survived by mother Kamill Gadson, father, Antonio Hollingsworth, Jr. Sister: Hazelynn Gadson, Grandparents: Sherita Clardy, Dantrell (Jaime) Gadson, Kristie Brown, Antonio Hollingsworth, Sr., Great-grandparents: Loretta Forte-Rogers (Maverick), Raymond Ogburn all of, Great-great-grandmother Myrtle Clardy. Uncles, relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 5-7pm. Funeral Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
