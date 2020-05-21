|
Katherine Gower Willard
Clarksville - Katherine Gower Willard (Mrs. Frank), age 100, was born March 6, 1920, in Springfield, Tennessee and passed into the arms of Jesus May 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Lillian Gower of Springfield, Tennessee; her five siblings; and her son, Frank.
Surviving her in death are: her husband Frank (married 77 years); daughter Linda Ammerman (Don, Florida); son Jim Willard (Melony, Clarksville); granddaughter Katie Ostroth (Mike, North Carolina); Amy Ullrich (John, Florida); and four great grandchildren.
Her life was given in loving service to her friends and others. She was a dedicated member of the Madison Street United Methodist Church (67 years). She served in the Rebekah Circle, the Serving/Craft Guild, the Altar Guild, the choir (over 50 years), and taught children in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. In caring for the world, she was a member of the Home Demonstration Club, Beachaven Garden Club, Red Cross blood drive (40 years), and Meals on Wheels. She prepared thousands of meals for others.
She loved growing both vegetables and beautiful flowers, with which she blessed both family and friends. Her flowers appeared on the church altar many times, to enhance the church's worship of the Lord. The love for her family was generous, selfless, and unending. She saw beauty, hope, joy, and good in each day and in each person.
A celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, May 23, 2020, 1 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
"You left us precious memories. Your love will be our guide.
You live on through your children. You're always by our side.
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone,
For part of us went with you on the day God called you home."
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the "Music Ministry" of the Madison Street U.M.C., 319 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37040.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 21 to May 22, 2020