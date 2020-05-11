|
Kathleen Mackens
Clarksville - Kathleen Jackson Mackens, age 79, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Burton and Sister, Londa Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Baggett's Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Kathleen entered this life on September 23, 1940 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Robert and Augusta Maine Jackson. She was a member The Church of God of Prophecy and a licensed minister since 2003.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Gary Mackens and grandson, James David Mackens, Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, James N. Mackens; sons, David (Donna) Mackens, Richard Mackens, and Kenny (Misty) Mackens; brother, Robert Ronald Jackson, daughter-in-law, Theresa Mackens, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Mackens, Jesse Heath, Richard Neblett, Ricky Rose, Jack Grace, Ronnie Denton, Ricky Denton, and Mark Owen. Honorary pallbearers will be Hubert Sykes and Leonard Sykes.
Memorial donations may be made to Baggett's Chapel Cemetery, c/o Jennifer Haynes, 5001 Hembree Lane, Cunningham, TN 37052.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
