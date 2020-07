Kathy Anne MathisClarksville - Kathy Anne Mathis, age 50, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.Kathy was born November 23, 1969, in Granite City, IL, to Naomi Mathis-Pulley and the late Melvin F. Mathis. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Tommy Mize, Steven Mize, Dennis Mathis, and David Mathis.Kathy was a registered nurse at Tennova Healthcare. She loved watching movies and playing cards with her son, swimming, and being on the water. Ms. Mathis attended Bible Baptist Church.A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Pastor Roger Powell officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.In addition to her mother, Kathy is survived by her son, Blake Austin Mathis; and three siblings, Linda Masterson, Kevin Mathis, and Kristie Mathis.Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com