1/1
Kathy Anne Mathis
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Anne Mathis

Clarksville - Kathy Anne Mathis, age 50, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.

Kathy was born November 23, 1969, in Granite City, IL, to Naomi Mathis-Pulley and the late Melvin F. Mathis. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Tommy Mize, Steven Mize, Dennis Mathis, and David Mathis.

Kathy was a registered nurse at Tennova Healthcare. She loved watching movies and playing cards with her son, swimming, and being on the water. Ms. Mathis attended Bible Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Pastor Roger Powell officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

In addition to her mother, Kathy is survived by her son, Blake Austin Mathis; and three siblings, Linda Masterson, Kevin Mathis, and Kristie Mathis.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Kathy was such a kind, sweet, fun loving person. We always had such fun when we hung out. I will always remember her coming to the CMA Awards and after-party with me. We had such a blast! She was such a wonderful person. Kathy you are so loved and will be missed immensely.
Marsha Bentley Heflin
Friend
July 22, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear this news. She was the first coworker to congratulate me getting into grad school and very quick to say she’d absolutely work with me when I opened my own practice ❤ Always supportive and kind; I will miss her. The world is a little darker; but heaven shines bright with this sweet angel watching over us.
Angel Shapman
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved