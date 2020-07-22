Kathy Anne Mathis
Clarksville - Kathy Anne Mathis, age 50, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.
Kathy was born November 23, 1969, in Granite City, IL, to Naomi Mathis-Pulley and the late Melvin F. Mathis. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Tommy Mize, Steven Mize, Dennis Mathis, and David Mathis.
Kathy was a registered nurse at Tennova Healthcare. She loved watching movies and playing cards with her son, swimming, and being on the water. Ms. Mathis attended Bible Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Pastor Roger Powell officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In addition to her mother, Kathy is survived by her son, Blake Austin Mathis; and three siblings, Linda Masterson, Kevin Mathis, and Kristie Mathis.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
