|
|
Kathy Joseph
Clarksville - Eileen "Kathy" Joseph, age 71 of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was born on January 23, 1949 in Detroit, MI to Carl and Margaret Dalkert. Kathy enjoyed reading, shopping, and spending time with family and her dogs, Daisy and Rosie.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Joseph and brother, Robert Dalkert. She is survived by her children, Kim Hardin and Kenneth Moore; brother, Michael Dalkert; grandchildren: Michael Helsley, Ashley Mann, and Don Hardin; great grandchildren: Hanna, Michael, and Joseph Helsley; and in-laws: Paula (Rick) Daenell, Debbie (Tony) Brune, Toni (Julio) Delgado, George Joseph, and Larry (Amy) Joseph.
Please visit Kathy's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 15 to May 17, 2020