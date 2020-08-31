1/
Kathy Lee
Kathy Lee

Clarksville - Kathy Heflin Lee, 79, of Clarksville passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Kathy entered into this life on September 29, 1940 in Stewart County, Tn to parents, Jim and Viola Heflin. She was a loving mother and sister and partner.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving companion for over 30 years, Jr. Trainer; sisters, Gerty Heflin, Haley Boyd, Sue Deloach, Shirley Mohon; brothers, Ralph Heflin, Grady Heflin, James Edward, and son, Joseph Lee.

Survivors include her children, Billy Lee, Linda Lee Orange, Jeff Lee, Dale Lee, Judy Lee Heath, Randy Lee, and Gary Lee; twenty grandchildren, forty great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
