Kay Eileen Subhawong
Clarksville - Kay Eileen Subhawong (nee Neiman), age 64, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Kay was born August 5, 1955, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to the late Albert and Fern Neiman.
Kay taught mathematics in the Clarksville Montgomery Co. school system for over 25 years, both at Northeast High School and later Clarksville High School. She taught Algebra, Precalculus, and AP Calculus, and her students will remember her silly mnemonics (Travolta graph of cubic functions?) and numerous bovine-themed props ("Cow"culus!). She coached the CHS Math Team, and the Clarksville High School 2011 yearbook was dedicated in her honor.
She married the late Suthun (Foo) Subhawong in 1978, and recently celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. Kay was a world traveler, spending several months each year living in Bangkok, Thailand, traveling throughout Europe, Canada, South America, and embarking on cruises that took her through the Panama Canal, around the Mediterranean Sea, and across the Atlantic Ocean. She could hold a conversation with anyone, on almost any topic. Her friends and family will remember how her smile and laughter would light up a room. Her grandchildren will remember helping "Nanny" make pancakes and eggs for breakfast, and her absolute glee in spoiling them with presents.
In keeping with Kay's wishes, her remains will be cremated, with a celebration of life service planned at Madison Street United Methodist Church on Nov 9 @ 2:00pm.
Kay is survived by two sons, Ty (Andrea) Subhawong and Aryn (Rebecca) Subhawong; brother, Wade Neiman; and three grandchildren, Kai, Maren, and Ryn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Kay E. Subhawong Memorial Mathematics Award Fund, https://tinyurl.com/kaysubhawong.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019