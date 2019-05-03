|
Keith Harris
Clarksville - Larry Keith Harris, 56 of Clarksville passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Keith was born July 21, 1962 in Hopkinsville, KY to the late Clarence and Geneva Black. He was a forklift operator for Akebono, enjoyed bowling, watching NASCAR, and football. Above all, Keith enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his sons, Dustin (Alexis) Harris, Bradley Harris, and Jayden Santos, and grandchildren, Chase, Jake, Madison, Gracie, Casin, and one more on the way.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 3, 2019