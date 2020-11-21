1/1
Keith Robertson
Keith Robertson

Woodlawn - Mr. Keith Robertson, age 71 of Woodlawn, TN, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born July 14, 1949 in Calloway County, KY, to the late Willie 'Toad' and Moela Outland Robertson. Keith loved his family, friends, and being outdoors.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy Hensley Robertson, son, Chris Robertson (Angie), Woodlawn, TN, brother, Leslie Robertson (Diane), Dover, TN, and his grandchildren, Emily Robertson, Amelia Robertson, and Hunter Robertson.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:30 pm at Anglin Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday at Stewart County Memorial Gardens with Bill Cheatham officiating. Pallbearers will be Earl Ball, Mark Mendoza, Steve Rentfro, Eric Pritchett, Leslie Robertson, and Todd Rowlett.

For those attending the services, facemasks are required. Online condolences may be made at anglinfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
