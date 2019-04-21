Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Clarksville - Funeral service for Kelly Crow Austin, age 83 of Clarksville, will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Bro. Bob Jones and Bro. David Mackens will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. Kelly passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born on February 4, 1936 in Dover, TN to William and Clara Heflin Austin. Kelly established Kelly's Big Burger, Kelly's Restaurant, and was in the restaurant business for over 35 years. He enjoyed cooking and family gatherings. Kelly loved to read his Bible, watch sports, and the news.

In addition to his parents, Kelly is preceded in death by his grandson, Chace Hunter Austin; siblings, Webb Austin, PeeWee Austin, Lewis Austin, Herbert Austin, Janet Manners, and Eunice White; he is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy Jo Austin; sons, Gary (Amy) Austin and Marty (Roselle) Austin; daughters, Kelli (Mike) Baggett and Pam Austin; brothers, Billy Austin and Freddy Austin; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Please visit Kelly's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
