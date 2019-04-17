Kenna Brooke Gupton Robards



Clarksville - Kenna Brooke Gupton Robards, age 28, passed away on Sunday, April 14th 2019.



Kenna entered into this life on March 8, 1991 in Nashville, TN daughter of Kenneth Gupton, and Jackie Gamble Gupton. She married Lucas Phillip Nicholas Robards on September 13th, 2014. She graduated from Austin Peay State University with a BA in Education, and a Masters degree in Educational Leadership where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She taught 7th Grade Mathematics at Rossview Middle School for six years and received accolades for her dedication to her students. Spending time with family and friends, teaching, and traveling were some of Kenna's greatest passions. She worked passionately for her students and cared deeply for her loved ones.



She is preceded in death by grandparents, Don Gupton, Maxine Gupton, Levetta Gupton, George "Jack" Gamble, Pauline Gamble, and Phil Harris.



She is survived by her husband, Lucas Phillip Nicholas Robards; parents, Kenneth (Beth) Gupton, and Jackie Gamble Gupton; grandmother, Rosemary Harris; brothers, Daniel Scott (Madison) Gupton, and William Parker Gupton; niece, Charlie Kate Gupton; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nick and Joan Robards. Kenna is also survived by her beloved dog, Chipper Robards.



Pallbearers will be Daniel Gupton, Parker Gupton, Tyler Wooden, Wade Etherton, Stephen Reed, Eric Powers, Bryan Ingle, and Sean Powers. Rossview Middle School teachers and staff, and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority will serve as honorary pallbearers.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church Clarksville-Grace Chapel with Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Springfield Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Clarksville- Grace Chapel, and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.



Memorial donations may be made to Kenna Robards Rossview Scholarship Fund, c/o McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019