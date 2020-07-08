1/1
Kenneth Edwin Wood Jr.
1953 - 2020
Kenneth Edwin Wood, Jr.

Clarksville - Kenneth Edwin Wood, Jr., age 67, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence.

Kenneth was born April 6, 1953, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Kenneth Edwin Wood, Sr. and Charlotte Lee Napier Wood. He was also preceded in death by one son, Kacy Wood.

Mr. Wood was a Mason and a member of Forest Street United Methodist Church. He worked for UPS.

A Masonic Service will be held Saturday, July 11, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Lenny Carter officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Kenneth is survived by two sons, Kirk (JoAnn) Wood and Kory Wood; sister, Terry (Ray) Soyk; niece, Taylor Soyk; and nephew, Chase (Stephanie) Soyk.

Pallbearers will be Joe Winn, Tim Midgett, Craig Hollond, Frank Huggins, Ray Soyk, and Steve Napier.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
JUL
11
Service
12:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
JUL
11
Graveside service
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
