Kenneth "Dean" Griffy
1961 - 2020
Kenneth "Dean" Griffy

Woodlawn - Kenneth Dean Griffy, age 59 of Woodlawn, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. The family will hold a private celebration of Dean's life. He was born on January 26, 1961 in Montgomery County, TN to Kenneth and Frances Jones Griffy. He loved watching his boys race, construction, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father. In addition to his mother, Dean is survived by his wife of 19 years, Sherry Griffy; sons: David Griffy, Bradley Griffy, Brandon Griffy, and Daniel (Robert Knight) Griffy; daughters, Samantha (Robert) McCoy and Stacey (Brandon) Richeson; sister, Judy (James) Turner; grandchildren: Austin, Hunter, Connor, Branagain, Addy, Bailyn, Mahaylie, Katelynn, Karen, Dylan, Theresa, Hayden; and great-grandchild, Brantley.

Please visit Dean's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
