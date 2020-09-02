Kenneth "Dean" Griffy
Woodlawn - Kenneth Dean Griffy, age 59 of Woodlawn, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. The family will hold a private celebration of Dean's life. He was born on January 26, 1961 in Montgomery County, TN to Kenneth and Frances Jones Griffy. He loved watching his boys race, construction, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father. In addition to his mother, Dean is survived by his wife of 19 years, Sherry Griffy; sons: David Griffy, Bradley Griffy, Brandon Griffy, and Daniel (Robert Knight) Griffy; daughters, Samantha (Robert) McCoy and Stacey (Brandon) Richeson; sister, Judy (James) Turner; grandchildren: Austin, Hunter, Connor, Branagain, Addy, Bailyn, Mahaylie, Katelynn, Karen, Dylan, Theresa, Hayden; and great-grandchild, Brantley.
