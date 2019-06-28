|
|
Kenneth Kelly
Clarksville - Age 56, passed away June 21, 2019, He was born September 3, 1962 in Clarksville to Charles & Sarah Edmondson Kelly. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School were he played football & Baseball. He was employed by Trane for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, William Edmondson, sisters, Mary Kelly and 2 nephews. He is survived by devoted companion, Stacy Jones, children, Stacy Jones, Steven Kelly & Adrian Hodge & Shalonda Kelly, brothers, Charles, Jerry, Jerome, Eugene & Rickey Kelly, sisters, Linda Thomas and Margie Kelly, 8 grandchildren other relatives & friends. Visitation June 28, 2019, Friday 5-7, visitation Saturday 1-2 with funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Resthaven. Hooker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 28, 2019