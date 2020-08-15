1/1
Kenneth Mixon
1954 - 2020
Kenneth Mixon

Clarksville - Kenneth Dale Mixon, 65 of Clarksville passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at his residence.

A Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Eads officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Mixon family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service Sunday at the Funeral Home.

Mr. Mixon was born August 20, 1954; son of the late William and Jessie Mixon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Donna Eads.

Survivors include his son Corey Mixon and his fiancé Alayna Stevens; grandchildren, Lucas, and Lauren Mixon; sister, Mellisa (David) Miller; brothers, Ricky (Kelly) Mixon, Stevie R. Mixon and Keith (Sonja) Mixon.

Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
