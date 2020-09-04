1/1
Kenneth Wayne Vaughan
Kenneth Wayne Vaughan

Kenneth Wayne Vaughan, age 69, played his last mandolin tune and took his final bow on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020. A self-taught musician, he performed for adoring crowds in kitchens and back porches across the region, his favorite venues. He was a lover of history, a collector of knowledge, and a whiz at Jeopardy, but not as good as his brother. He loved his family, his wife and daughters, and according to the experts, was the best pawpaw in the world. He loved to gather friends & family around him and he could throw a great party. He orchestrated a million smiles and hours of laughter.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Susan, his cherished daughters, Kerry & Amber, his siblings and friends, Mike and Lisa Meeks, his heartbroken mother, Dottie McCoy, and the stars in his sky, his granddaughters, Avan and Abery.

A memorial visitation will be conducted at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home on Thursday, September 10th, from 2-4 p.m.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 4 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
