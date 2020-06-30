Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Williams



Smyrna - Age 57, passed away June 25, 2020. He was born November 8, 1962 in Clarksville. 1982 graduate of Clarksville High. He was preceded in death by parents, Nancy Bowers(Russell) & James Williams.Survived by wife, Traci Williams, children, Sammie(Jessica) Robinson, Portia Williams, TraDarius Phillips, Roderick Keeton & granddaughter, Savannah Robinson. Visitation Wed. July 1, 2020, 12-6 at Terrell Broady F.H., visitation Thursday 11-2pm with funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Port Royal Cemetery. Terrell Broady Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store