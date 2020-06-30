Kenneth Williams
Smyrna - Age 57, passed away June 25, 2020. He was born November 8, 1962 in Clarksville. 1982 graduate of Clarksville High. He was preceded in death by parents, Nancy Bowers(Russell) & James Williams.Survived by wife, Traci Williams, children, Sammie(Jessica) Robinson, Portia Williams, TraDarius Phillips, Roderick Keeton & granddaughter, Savannah Robinson. Visitation Wed. July 1, 2020, 12-6 at Terrell Broady F.H., visitation Thursday 11-2pm with funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Port Royal Cemetery. Terrell Broady Funeral Home.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
