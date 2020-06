Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Keno's life story with friends and family

Share Keno's life story with friends and family

Keno Holmes



Clarksville - Age 43 passed away June 19, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tn. He was born Jan. 2, 1977 at Ft. Campbell, Ky. He is survived by his loving family. Visitation Thursday, June 25, 2020, 5-7pm, Funeral Friday 1pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store