Kevin Burney
Clarksville - Age 46 of Clarksville passed Sunday, August 18, 2019. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Internment Riverview Cemetery.
He was born May 9, 1973 in Clarksville to Marie J. Burney. He is preceded in death by his mother, brother, Garry Burney, grandfather, Kelley Burney and uncles Clayton Burney and George Burney.
Kevin was employed with Trane Co and a member of The Liberty Church.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories daughters, Aaliyah Lexus Burney, Kaevon Marie Burney, both of Clarksville, TN and Amari Shenique Harris, McLain, MS; grandmother, Mrs. Martha C. "Ham" Burney, Clarksville, TN; brothers, Anthony Burney, Steven Burney, Lynn Burney and Rodney Burney all of Clarksville, TN; aunts, Annie (George) Clarks and Peggy Burney; uncle, Emmett Burney; great aunt, Mrs. Gracie Mae Ransom; special cousins, Tanya Burney and George Burney and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019