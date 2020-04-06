|
|
Kristi Allen
Clarksville - Kristi Lynn Allen age 57, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kristi entered this life on July 16, 1962 in Bossier City, LA to John and Dehra Jo Richardson Variot. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Roger Allen; children, Josh Allen, and Elizebethe Allen Willin; sisters, Bethany and Sharon Variot; grandchildren, Cameron, Jayden, Skyler, Oaklynn, and Paislynn.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020