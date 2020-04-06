Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristi Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristi Allen


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristi Allen Obituary
Kristi Allen

Clarksville - Kristi Lynn Allen age 57, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Kristi entered this life on July 16, 1962 in Bossier City, LA to John and Dehra Jo Richardson Variot. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Roger Allen; children, Josh Allen, and Elizebethe Allen Willin; sisters, Bethany and Sharon Variot; grandchildren, Cameron, Jayden, Skyler, Oaklynn, and Paislynn.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now