McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Kristie Mixon


1977 - 2019
Kristie Mixon Obituary
Kristie Mixon

Clarksville - Kristie Michelle Mixon, age 42, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with the Revs. Danny Eads, Phillip Chambers, and Buck Tidwell officiating. Kristie will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.

Kristie was born on April 12, 1977 in Clarksville to parents Franklin and Mary Frances Wood Foster. She was a very proficient Chief Deputy Clerk for the Montgomery County Juvenile Court System where she worked for over 22 years. Also, she was a proud member of the church family at Tiny Town Baptist Church. Always fun loving, Kristie had a zest for life and always loved being with family and friends.

Kristie was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Foster. In addition to her mother, Mary Frances Wood Foster, survivors include her loving husband, Corey D. Mixon; children Lucas Orion Mixon and Lauren Olivia Mixon; and her siblings, Scottie Franklin Foster, Megan Foster, and Morgan Foster.

Pallbearers will be Stanley Peacher, Mike Teague, Jeff Harris, Devin Keeler, Caleb Wood, Mike Keeler, Jack Roney, and Jody Redding.

Memorial donations are preferred to the Melanoma Research Foundation at www.melanoma.org. Condolences may be made to Kristie's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 9, 2019
