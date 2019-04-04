Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Kwang "Kc" Cook Obituary
Kwang "KC" Cook

Clarksville - Kwang Cha "KC" Cook, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Choong Moon officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.

KC entered into this life on April 24, 1949 in Seoul, South Korea, daughter of the late Jong Ryok Kim, and Soon Rye Lee. She was a member of Clarksville Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Alfred "Skip" Cook. Survivors include her stepson, Jason (Pam) Cook; sisters, Hannha Song, and Hui Sun Cho; brother-in-law, Myung J. Cho, and nephews, Joseph Cho, Sunny (Gracie) Cho, and David (Carla) Cho.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
