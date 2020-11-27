1/1
L. Raymond Grimes
L. Raymond Grimes

Clarksville - L. Raymond Grimes, age 73, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He was born in Humboldt, TN, to the late Jack and Dorothy Grimes.

Ray is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sharon Tipton Massey Grimes; children, Justin C. Grimes (Samantha), Alyson Grimes Chaney (Lon), Channing Grimes Wise, Morgan Massey Slack (Jake), and Rachael Massey; brother, Dr. Marlin Grimes (Patricia); grandchildren, Tyler Grimes, Alexandria Grimes, Canon Wise, Claire Wise, Jack Chaney, and Hayes Abbott Chaney; father and mother in law, Kellie Tipton and Margie Tipton; siblings in law, Robert Tipton (Regina), Richard Tipton (Michelle), Kathy Miller (Randy) and Margaret Cox (Thomas); and many nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Memphis State University with a Bachelor of Science, Middle Tennessee State University with a Master's Degree in History, and Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Memphis in 1980.

Ray was a General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge for Montgomery County for 22 years. He proudly served his country and retired as Lt. Commander from the U.S Coast Guard Reserves. He was a former county commissioner for Montgomery County. He was a JFK Assassination researcher and known as one of the most knowledgeable people on the subject. He began the Montgomery County Recovery Court and was very proud of all who passed through the court.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, December 1, at 3:00 PM, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Visitation will be Monday, November 30, from 2:00 until 6:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County Recovery Court, 2 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
DEC
1
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
