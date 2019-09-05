|
Lakesha Patterson
Clarksville - Age 36 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Visitation Friday, September 6, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Greater Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Riverview Cemetery.
She was born April 8, 1983 in Clarksville to Beverly Ann Patterson. She is preceded in death by her mother and aunt Lisa Groves. She was a 2001 graduate of Clarksville High School and a member of greater Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories sons, Jamaria Patterson, Leslie "A.j." Sutfin and Malahkai Sutfin; sister, Latesha Patterson; grandmother, Pearlie Mae Braswell; companion, Leslie Aaron Sutfin, III; aunts, Lorene Paterson, Maggie Majors, Suvenia Anderson, Tina Dewberry and Gwendolyn Groves; uncles, Antone Groves and Cleo Patterson and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019