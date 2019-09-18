Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Resources
More Obituaries for Landon Dority
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Landon Randolph Dority


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Landon Randolph Dority Obituary
Dr. Landon Randolph Dority

Clarksville - Dr. Landon Randolph Dority passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the age of 91.

Landon was born on January 10, 1928, to the late R.L. Dority and Lula Evans Dority, in Bumpus Mills, TN. He served in the US Army 1946-1947. In 1951, he graduated from University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and practiced family dentistry for 42 years in Clarksville. Landon was a member of the Lions Club and avid golfer.

Preceded in death by his parents was a brother, John Dority; and two sisters, Evelyn Bell and Mariam Murphey. Also preceding him was his beloved companion of 62 years, Melba Cummings, who died in 2017. Landon and Melba enjoyed their many travels together out west, playing cards, and watching westerns and sports.

Landon also leaves behind other members of the Cummings family, Rex, Deborah, Amy, Joshua and Meagan; niece Karen Leffel (Johnson City, TN); nephews, Mike Murphey (Lakeland, FL) and Jimmy Bell (Clarksville).

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20 at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be a Greenwood Cemetery beside his mother and father.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Landon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now