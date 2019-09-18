|
|
Dr. Landon Randolph Dority
Clarksville - Dr. Landon Randolph Dority passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the age of 91.
Landon was born on January 10, 1928, to the late R.L. Dority and Lula Evans Dority, in Bumpus Mills, TN. He served in the US Army 1946-1947. In 1951, he graduated from University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and practiced family dentistry for 42 years in Clarksville. Landon was a member of the Lions Club and avid golfer.
Preceded in death by his parents was a brother, John Dority; and two sisters, Evelyn Bell and Mariam Murphey. Also preceding him was his beloved companion of 62 years, Melba Cummings, who died in 2017. Landon and Melba enjoyed their many travels together out west, playing cards, and watching westerns and sports.
Landon also leaves behind other members of the Cummings family, Rex, Deborah, Amy, Joshua and Meagan; niece Karen Leffel (Johnson City, TN); nephews, Mike Murphey (Lakeland, FL) and Jimmy Bell (Clarksville).
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20 at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be a Greenwood Cemetery beside his mother and father.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019