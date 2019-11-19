|
Dr. Larry A. Harris
Clarksville - Dr. Larry A. Harris, age 69, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his residence.
Larry was born September 11, 1950, in El Paso, TX to the late Lavonne Harris and Luster "LP" Harris. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea Wyatt.
Dr. Larry Harris was the owner of Harris Chiropractic Clinic for 26 years, here in Clarksville, TN. Prior to becoming a Chiropractor, Dr. Harris was a Mechanical Engineer. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and an APSU alumni, where he was a member of Sigma Xi.
He was survived by five of his children; Natalie (Tim) Weatherford, Nicole Harris, Tiffany Harris, Amelia (T.J.) Mobley, and Colan (Cassidy) Harris, nine grandchildren; Kaley, Chandler Weatherford, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Hunter, Hayden, Taylor Flemister, Joshua Wyatt, and Noah Mobley, one great grandchild; Elouise Williams, mothers of his children; Patricia Edwards and Kelly Burwell, and longtime companion, Carmen Reagan.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Larry Peters officiating. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home and Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Pallbearers will be Colan Harris, Chandler Weatherford, Christopher Flemister, Hunter Flemister, Joshua Wyatt, T.J. Mobley, Tim Weatherford, and Frank Egbert.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019