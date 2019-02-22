Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spring Creek Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Spring Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Large
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry D. Large


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry D. Large Obituary
Larry D. Large

Clarksville - Larry D. Large, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Alive Hospice - Residence, in Nashville.

Larry was born January 31, 1937, in Anthony, KS, to the late William Thomas Large and Beulah M. Patterson Large. He was also preceded in death by their son, Ty Large.

Larry was an airplane mechanic and a US Navy veteran.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 23, at 12:00 PM, at Spring Creek Baptist Church, with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church.

Larry is survived by his wife, Jan Large; two daughters, Kazue (Mark) Ryales of Clarksville and Lisa (Michael) Brown of Wichita, KS; brother, Sidney (Brenda) Large of Eldorado, KS; seven grandchildren, Je'Von Reed, Anton Reed, Isaiah Autry, Skyler Brown, Lyric Brown, Archie (Gabby) Ryales, Marie Ryales, and Erika Ryales (Trevor Ward); and great grandaughter, Harper Ryales.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now