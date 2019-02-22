|
Larry D. Large
Clarksville - Larry D. Large, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Alive Hospice - Residence, in Nashville.
Larry was born January 31, 1937, in Anthony, KS, to the late William Thomas Large and Beulah M. Patterson Large. He was also preceded in death by their son, Ty Large.
Larry was an airplane mechanic and a US Navy veteran.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 23, at 12:00 PM, at Spring Creek Baptist Church, with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jan Large; two daughters, Kazue (Mark) Ryales of Clarksville and Lisa (Michael) Brown of Wichita, KS; brother, Sidney (Brenda) Large of Eldorado, KS; seven grandchildren, Je'Von Reed, Anton Reed, Isaiah Autry, Skyler Brown, Lyric Brown, Archie (Gabby) Ryales, Marie Ryales, and Erika Ryales (Trevor Ward); and great grandaughter, Harper Ryales.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019