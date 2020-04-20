|
Larry Gene Vaughn
Dover - Larry Gene Vaughn, 86 of Dover passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Larry was born on March 3, 1934 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Raymond and Fannie Bagby Vaughn. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School and attended Austin Peay State University. Larry was a Baptist and retired from Birmingham Vending Company after many years of dedicated employment. He was also a Veteran of The United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Vaughn.
Survivors include his sons, Mark Vaughn Lt. Col. U.S. Army Retired, Chris Vaughn Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy Retired; daughters, Lydia Hogan, and Laura Hill Moran; grandchildren, Jerrod, Jenna, Kevin, Amy, Kristina, Ayden, Joey, Derek, Allison, Jordan, Jessica, Joshua, and Ruby; nine great-grandchildren who reside in Alaska, Texas and Florida; brother, Dorman Vaughn and sister, Ruth Stokes.
A Private Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to any organization benefiting Medical Charities.
