Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Gene Vaughn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Gene Vaughn Obituary
Larry Gene Vaughn

Dover - Larry Gene Vaughn, 86 of Dover passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Larry was born on March 3, 1934 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Raymond and Fannie Bagby Vaughn. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School and attended Austin Peay State University. Larry was a Baptist and retired from Birmingham Vending Company after many years of dedicated employment. He was also a Veteran of The United States Army.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Vaughn.

Survivors include his sons, Mark Vaughn Lt. Col. U.S. Army Retired, Chris Vaughn Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy Retired; daughters, Lydia Hogan, and Laura Hill Moran; grandchildren, Jerrod, Jenna, Kevin, Amy, Kristina, Ayden, Joey, Derek, Allison, Jordan, Jessica, Joshua, and Ruby; nine great-grandchildren who reside in Alaska, Texas and Florida; brother, Dorman Vaughn and sister, Ruth Stokes.

A Private Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to any organization benefiting Medical Charities.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now