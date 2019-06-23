Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Larry Gray Obituary
Larry Gray

Clarksville - Larry Eugene Gray, 73 of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Larry's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and 11 a.m. until the hour of service Tuesday.

Larry entered into this life January 14, 1946 in Clarksville, TN. Larry worked in sales and was a proud Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University alumni.

He is preceded in death by by mother, Bernice Stewart and children by marriage, Phillip Wayne Karnes, Jr. and Juanita Sanders.

Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Paczowski Gray; daughter, Lori (Chris) Baggett; grandchildren, Noah and Logan Baggett; six grandchildren by marriage, Jesse, Jake, Sarah, Kayla, Ayden, Abby; one great grandchild by marriage, Luna.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 23, 2019
