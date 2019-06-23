|
Larry Gray
Clarksville - Larry Eugene Gray, 73 of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Larry's family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and 11 a.m. until the hour of service Tuesday.
Larry entered into this life January 14, 1946 in Clarksville, TN. Larry worked in sales and was a proud Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University alumni.
He is preceded in death by by mother, Bernice Stewart and children by marriage, Phillip Wayne Karnes, Jr. and Juanita Sanders.
Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Paczowski Gray; daughter, Lori (Chris) Baggett; grandchildren, Noah and Logan Baggett; six grandchildren by marriage, Jesse, Jake, Sarah, Kayla, Ayden, Abby; one great grandchild by marriage, Luna.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 23, 2019