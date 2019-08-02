Services
Sellars Funeral Home
313 W Baddour Pkwy
Lebanon, TN 37087
(615) 444-9393
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sellars Funeral Home
313 W Baddour Pkwy
Lebanon, TN 37087
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sellars Funeral Home
313 W Baddour Pkwy
Lebanon, TN 37087
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Sellars Funeral Home
313 W Baddour Pkwy
Lebanon, TN 37087
Resources
Larry Hallums


1949 - 2019
Larry Hallums Obituary
Larry Hallums

Knoxville - Larry Edward Hallums, age 70, of Spring City, TN, passed away on July 28, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville following a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 31, 1949, a Lebanon, Tennessee native. Larry was a member of Spring City United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jenny Lou Waters Hallums; his daughter, Tracey (Buffy Key) Hallums; son, Brad (Julie) Hallums; grandchildren, Mason and Brayden Hallums; and many other devoted family members and friends.

Larry, above all, cherished his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid Vol fan and loved SEC football. He definitely lived life to the fullest and enjoyed watching his grandchildren excel in soccer and dance. He loved travel and lake house living. There are many stories out there that will cause laughter and fabulous memories. Everyone has a "Larry" story! He touched many lives and will be sadly missed.

Visitation is Friday, August 2nd, 4-8 p.m. p.m. and Saturday, August 3rd, 1-3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Brother Todd Elliott will officiate. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, 615.444.9393.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
