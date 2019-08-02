|
|
Larry Hallums
Knoxville - Larry Edward Hallums, age 70, of Spring City, TN, passed away on July 28, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville following a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 31, 1949, a Lebanon, Tennessee native. Larry was a member of Spring City United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jenny Lou Waters Hallums; his daughter, Tracey (Buffy Key) Hallums; son, Brad (Julie) Hallums; grandchildren, Mason and Brayden Hallums; and many other devoted family members and friends.
Larry, above all, cherished his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid Vol fan and loved SEC football. He definitely lived life to the fullest and enjoyed watching his grandchildren excel in soccer and dance. He loved travel and lake house living. There are many stories out there that will cause laughter and fabulous memories. Everyone has a "Larry" story! He touched many lives and will be sadly missed.
Visitation is Friday, August 2nd, 4-8 p.m. p.m. and Saturday, August 3rd, 1-3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Brother Todd Elliott will officiate. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, 615.444.9393.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019