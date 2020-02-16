|
Larry Keith Lowrance
Clarksville - Larry Keith Lowrance, 73, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Larry was born July 18, 1946, in Dyer, TN to the late Hollis Lowrance and Lola Patterson. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Mark Lowrance and Andrew Lowrance.
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be at Sango Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Larry was a retired professor of education at Austin Peay State University and most recently worked as a school psychologist with Dickson County Schools. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran, where he was awarded a Purple Heart during his tour in Vietnam.
Larry is survived by his wife, Debra Lowrance; four sons, Samuel (Shanelle) Lowrance, Benjamin (Kelsy) Lowrance, Jonathan (Kristin) Lowrance, and Jordan Lowrance; daughter, Madison (Suzanne) Lowrance; two sisters, Janice (Phil) Barkley and Bonita Lowrance; and three grandchildren, Annabelle Lowrance, Samuel Lowrance, and Francisco Giovanni Reyes Lowrance.
Pallbearers will be Phil Barkley, Ken Wehmeyer, Kevin Brown, David Brown, Adam Hampton, and Kale Wehmeyer.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020