Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Concord Missionary Baptist Church
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Concord Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Concord Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Meriwether
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Meriwether


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Meriwether Obituary
Larry Meriwether

Clarksville - Age 72 of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and Friday, July 12, 2019 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Life Legacy Celebration 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Concord Memorial Gardens.

He was born March 3, 1947 In Clarksville to Josephine Oldham Meriwether. He was a 1965 graduate of Historic Burt High School; 1969 graduate of Tennessee State University and 1978 graduate of John A. Gupton College of Mortuary Science. He was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church. He was the former owner of Foston Funeral Home until his retirement in 2009; a past President of the Burt High School Reunion, a past President of the Clarksville Chapter of Tennessee State University National Alumni; a past President of Tennessee State Funeral Director & Mortician Association and past Presidents Council, past Chairman of the National, State and local TFDMA; on the board of John A. Gupton College of Mortuary Science; a past board member of People Helping People and a member of Warfield Lodge #44, , F& AM, PHA . He is preceded in death by his son, Larry "Boopie" Meriwether, Jr and granddaughter, I'Yanna Elease Meriwether; aunts, Annie Mae Lyle and Virginia "Dogo" Hargrow and uncle Jessie Oldham.

He leaves to cherish his wonderful legacy wife, DeLesa Jenkins Meriwether; sons, William A. (LaWanda) Jenkins and Charles Walter Meriwether; grandsons, Ladarius Vanlier and William Kolton Jenkins; great-granddaughter, Londyn Vanlier; mother, Josephine Meriwether; uncles, George Oldham and Rev. Frank Hargrow, cousins, friends and devoted, dedicated staff of Foston Funeral Home and devoted friends, Mr. Albert Nelson, Mr. Ronald Ryan , Mr. Raymond Gamble and Mr. Richard Lewis.

Foston Funeral Home (931) 647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 10 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now