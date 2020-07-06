1/1
Larry Rich
Larry Rich

Clarksville - Larry Rich, age 61, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence.

Larry was born January 27, 1959, in Jamestown, TN to the late Olen Rich and Leona Roysden Rich. In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by Glen, Ronnie Emma Jean, Connie, Donna and Stoney.

Larry attended Liberty Baptist Church and was the owner of L & N Rich Trucking Inc.

Larry is survived by his wife, Nathalie Doss Rich; son, Brian Rich; daughters, Lea Leona (Skyeler) Richards, Alana Marie Rich; Brothers, Don Rich, Carl Rich, Gary Rich, Roger Rich; sisters, Doris Phipps, Janie Danielson, Kathy Rich; grandchildren, Riley Rich, Kinley Rich and Casey Richards.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the hour of service. Interment will be at Sango Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
