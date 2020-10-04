Larry Wayne Gibson
Clarksville - Larry Wayne Gibson, age 61, passed away at home on September 26, 2020, in Clarksville, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred "Louise" Gibson of Clarksville, TN.
Larry is survived by six sisters; Sandra Baker, Brenda Blackburn, Cynthia Nawcewicz, Susan Gibson-Hoskins, Sherry Losik-Stoll, and Karen Korzuchowski, three brothers; Donald Gibson, Richard Gibson, and William Gibson; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and loved ones Mike Rucker, Alliana Larson-Gainor, the Larson family, and Walter Sommermeyer.
Larry was born on February 26, 1959 in Clarksville, TN, to parents Charles E. and Mildred L. "Louise" (Steiner) Gibson. Larry was a Veteran of the US Armed Forces serving in the US Army from 1979-1983. Larry lived much of his life in Illinois, Florida, and returned to his hometown of Clarksville, TN a decade ago. He was a jack of all trades, but most proud of his work as a skilled craftsman at MI Engraving for the past 10 years. Everyone at MI Engraving was considered family.
Larry was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene and forever grateful to those who "showed him the way." Larry referred to his day of baptism as the best day of his life.
Larry was known for his humor, making friends everywhere, telling long stories, and his loving heart. His laugh was contagious and his ability to make people smile brightened the lives of everyone around him.
A memorial service is scheduled for 4:00pm on Thursday October 8, 2020 at Grace Church of the Nazarene at 3135 Trenton Rd., Clarksville, TN. Pastor Rich Cook and Pastor Duane Houston will officiate. All are welcome to attend, share stories, and join family to celebrate Larry's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry's name to Manna Café Ministries at 1960-J Madison St. #312 Clarksville, TN 37043 or online at mannacafeministries.com/donate
.