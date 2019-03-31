|
Larry Wesley Seay
Cookeville - Larry Wesley Seay, 62, of Cookeville, TN, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019