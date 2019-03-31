Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Larry Wesley Seay Obituary
Larry Wesley Seay

Cookeville - Larry Wesley Seay, 62, of Cookeville, TN, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
