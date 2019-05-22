|
|
Larry Wilson
Clarksville - Larry Wilson, 71 of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Larry entered into this life September 23, 1947 in San Rafael, CA to the late Loren and Margaret McEligott Wilson. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after twenty-two honorable years of service and was a Vietnam Veteran. After the Military, Larry went on to retire from DynCorp International.
Survivors include his wife, Rosetta Adkins Wilson; daughters, Julie (Robert) Bowers, Jennifer Rudolph, and Karen Wilson; sister, Charlene Shultz; grandchildren, Megan (Mitch) Marston, Hunter Bowers, Trevor Bowers, T.J. Thomas, Tyson McCush, and Douglas Wilson; great-grandchildren, Colten, Makenna, and Bristol Marston.
In keeping with Larry's wishes, no services are planned.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 22 to May 26, 2019